Downtown Denver vending machine collects cash for charities

Posted 10:53 pm, December 13, 2019, by
Data pix.

DENVER — Giving to charity is now as easy as getting a candy bar from a vending machine in downtown Denver.

The Giving Machine in Larimer Square allows donors to pick from a variety of gifts that can go to four local or two global charities. Some of the available items: a blanket or two meals at a local women’s shelter, or a pig, goat or water well for impoverished communities overseas.

“This is a cool way to come one-stop-shop,” donor Julie Zawalski said. “It’s very genius, very millennial and I like it.”

The Giving Machine is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. through New Year's Day. It's located at 16th & Lawrence Streets.

Since Nov. 26, people have donated around $200,000 at the Denver giving machines.

There are 10 worldwide. Together, donors have raised almost $2.4 million in a matter of weeks.

“It’s really easy, and I love that the church covers the credit card fees,” donor Valerie Johnson said. “One-hundred percent goes to the church charities, which is incredible."

Charities represented are:

  • Black Child Development Institute Denver -  focusing on education, health and literacy
  • Catholic Charities of Denver - providing valuable family support services
  • Mile High Ministries - serving families transitioning out of homelessness
  • Rose Andom Center - empowering domestic violence victims to live free from abuse
  • Water for People - supplying safe water and sanitation for 4 million people in 9 countries
  • CWS Global - feeding the hungry and assisting the vulnerable around the world

Visitors pay by credit card or mobile pay, then make their choice - just like a regular vending machine. But instead of “getting,” their money goes to buy that item for a person or family in need.

Prices start at $3.50 and top out at $300. A complete list of available items can be found at this link.

Light the World Giving Machines are sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is covering machine costs, administrative fees and donation overhead.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.