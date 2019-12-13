× Applebee’s offers Drew Lock free food because ‘Homecomings are meant to be Celebrated’

DENVER– The Denver Broncos starting quarterback may have struck gold, all by sharing his story of his postgame meals after high school games.

Lock grew up in Kansas City and his high school was 15 minutes from Arrowhead Stadium, where he’ll have about 50 family and friends in attendance Sunday when the Broncos try to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Chiefs.

During a press conference this week, Lock said that there was an Applebee’s right across from his school and he used to go there for half-price appetizers after 9 p.m. after basketball games.

“By the time you’re done playing your game, you and your couple buddies that stayed after, wait for you to come out of the locker room and you go over there and do that and get you a little kiwi lemonade and go to town.”

On Thursday night, Applebee’s sent out a tweet in response to Lock’s comment.

Hey @DrewLock23, free meal – apps, entrees, you name it – on us. You don’t even have to wait until after 9. Homecomings are meant to be celebrated. Shoot us a DM and we’ve got your back. — Applebee's (@Applebees) December 13, 2019

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday.