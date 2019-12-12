× Westbound I-70 closed near Deer Trail due to fatal crash

DEER TRAIL, Colo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Thursday afternoon due to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck.

Colorado State Patrol says the semi-truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Its driver — the semi’s only occupant — was killed.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the closure is between mile markers 328 and 322.

The eastbound lanes were initially closed as well but have since reopened.

Traffic is being detoured in the area. Drivers should expect delays.

CSP said there is no estimated time for the westbound lanes reopening.