Victim of fatal shooting in Bennett identified

BENNETT, Colo. — The victim of the fatal shooting that took place in Bennett early Monday morning has been identified as 39-year-old Heath Clayton Jones of Bennett.

The shooting took place at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday at a home near John W. Avenue and McKinley Drive, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Upon arrival, deputies found Jones with a gunshot wound inside the home. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS but succumbed to his injuries.

“A precursory investigation has revealed the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office did not release information about a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.