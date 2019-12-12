× Vacancy committee sets date to replace late Colorado state Rep. Kimmi Lewis

KIOWA, Colo. — Republicans in southeastern Colorado have set a date for a vacancy committee meeting to replace late state Rep. Kimmi Lewis.

Lewis passed away earlier this month after a battle with cancer. She served district 64, which is the state’s largest district by area, covering nine counties.

The vacancy committee meeting to pick Lewis’ replacement to serve in the upcoming legislative session will take place at the Elbert County Fairgrounds in Kiowa starting at noon on Dec. 28.

Vacancy committees convene when lawmakers resign from their post, pass away or a party’s nominee for the General Election drops out. The side-door entrance into Colorado’s Capitol gives the replacement an advantage against challengers in the next election.

Colorado is one of just five states that use bipartisan committee appointments, according to the Denver-based National Conference of State Legislatures. Other states fill vacancies with special elections or appointments.

Colorado lawmakers will reconvene Jan. 8.