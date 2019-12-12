× Trump pledges to be in Colorado “a lot” for Senator Gardner; retweets Congressman Ken Buck

DENVER — President Donald Trump has committed to being in Colorado “a lot” during a White House event Thursday.

“We will be in Colorado a lot actually,” Trump said at a paid family leave event.

VIDEO: Trump commits to being in Colorado "a lot" during 2020. Commits to helping @CoryGardner get reelected. Comments made at a White House event this morning. #copolitics #cosen pic.twitter.com/0vCW1eht9H — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) December 12, 2019

“We have a great Senator in Colorado, we have to get him extended, I’ll be there a lot,” Trump said about Senator Cory Gardner.

Trump’s praise of Gardner is helpful for Gardner’s reelection support among Trump supporters in the State. The President is above 90 percent support among the Republican base in Colorado.

The praise is also a blessing for Democrats in Colorado — who plan on connecting Gardner to Trump in an effort to defeat him.

Meanwhile President Trump took time to retweet Congressman Ken Buck Thursday. Buck sits on the House Judiciary Committee and has been critical of the impeachment process.