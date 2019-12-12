Texas family seeks help from Coloradans to find missing dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK COUNTY, Colo. -- A Texas family is asking Coloradans for help finding their missing goldendoodle, Leo.

Leo was last seen on Nov. 25 just outside Fairplay in Park County while the family was on vacation. Now, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has issued an alert, offering a reward for anyone with information that leads to Leo.

Matt Betty says his wife and kids were walking Leo off-leash when he picked up on a scent and wandered into the woods.

"I could follow his tracks moving down the road and they stopped about three or four cabins down from where we were staying," said Betty.

Betty says the tracks stopped abruptly and he felt something wasn't right. That's why he now believes someone took the family dog.

"We spent a lot of time going up the mountain, down the mountain just in that general area looking for tracks or evidence. And there was not any," said Betty.

Based on those circumstances, law enforcement also believes Leo was taken. Michael Mills with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers says it's possible the motive was to sell Leo or give him as a Christmas gift. Betty says dogs like Leo, a goldgendoodle, can cost up to $2,000 as puppies.

Between Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the Betty family, a $3,000 reward is offered to anyone who comes forward with information leading to Leo.

"When we started that vacation, everybody was quite excited and looking forward to being with family and playing in the snow. Unfortunately, it took a very negative turn. We're just trying to get our dog back home," said Betty.

Anyone with information on Leo can leave an anonymous tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Rachel Skytta wrote this report.