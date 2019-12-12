Surf and Turf from LongHorn Steakhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People are more likely to indulge during the holiday season. Traditional dishes like turkey and ham are always great during this time of year, but why not try something a little different?

The new Turf & Surf menu at LongHorn Steakhouse allows guests to try our fresh, never frozen steaks paired with indulgent seafood.

LongHorn Steakhouse Crab Cake Filet

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s Crab Cake Filet, which features a Maryland-style Blue Crab cake covered in lemon-garlic cream sauce.

Ingredients:

4 filets

3 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1 tablespoon granulated onion

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon of canola oil

4 crab cakes (optional)

1 cup of lump blue crab

1 tbsp. of Dijon mustard

1 tbsp. of lemon juice

1 tbsp. of parsley

2 tbsp. of butter

1 tbsp. of garlic, chopped

½ cup of heavy cream

Filet Directions:

LongHorn Steakhouse’s 8 oz. filets are fresh, never frozen and grilled on a flat-top grill, similar to a cast iron pan or griddle that can be used at home.

Heat the pan to medium-high heat.

Season steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion and garlic powder.

Add canola oil to the griddle.

Place seasoned steaks on griddle.

Grill to your desired degree of doneness, flipping the steak every 3 to 4 minutes.

Top each filet with a crab cake (optional).

Lemon Garlic Sauce Topping Directions:

Heat cream, garlic and parsley in a sauce pan and let it reduce.

Add in lump blue crab, Dijon mustard, lemon juice and butter to the sauce pan.

Heat on medium heat until warm.

Pour over the crab cakes and filets and serve.

Receive serves four.