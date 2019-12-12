× Suncor incident causes white ash material to fall from the sky in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo.– The Suncor Commerce City Refinery says it experienced an issue at one of its units Wednesday, causing the vapor release alarm to be sounded.

Suncor says that because of the issue, a catalyst was released from the unit and it fell on vehicles, buildings and equipment in the community.

The catalyst, which is a clay-like material, is not hazardous, according to Suncor.

If your vehicle was impacted by the clay-like material, Suncor says you can visit one of the below car washes in the next seven days for a free car wash.

Bears Express Carwash (open until 6 p.m.) – 5870 Dahlia Street, Commerce City, CO

Shell Carwash (open 24 hours) – 4650 Peoria Street, Denver, CO

Shell Carwash (open 24 hours) – 10396 N. Washington Street, Thornton, CO

Exxon Carwash (open 24 hours) – 2651 East 120th Avenue, Thornton, CO

The Commerce City Police Department says Allsup Elementary and Adamas City Middle School were forced to shelter in place during the incident.

If you have any concerns or questions about the incident, you can contact Suncor at refinery811@suncor.com.