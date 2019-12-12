× Prosecutors say woman hit, killed by RV in Denver was mother to 7; family believes crash was intentional

DENVER — Prosecutors say the woman struck and killed by an RV in Denver on Wednesday was a mother to seven children.

Authorities have not yet released the woman’s name. However, on Thursday, her loved ones identified her as 44-year-old Saliha Suleiman.

Suleiman’s family was at the court appearance of Roosevelt Cribbs Jr. on Thursday afternoon. Cribbs is being held for investigation of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

About 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, an RV hit Suleiman near the intersection of West Jewell Avenue and South Tejon Street in the Ruby Hill area of Denver. The driver of the RV did not stop.

Prosecutors described Suleiman as a mother to seven because she had five biological children and was helping raise two nieces.

Her oldest child is 20 years old; the youngest is 5.

Suleiman’s family says she immigrated to the United States six years ago from the East African country of Eritrea.

According to her family, Suleiman was walking home from English language classes to make food for her children when she was struck by the RV.

Additionally, family members say they believe the act was intentional.