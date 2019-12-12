× Owners of former restaurant site in RiNo buy additional parcel, submit redevelopment plans

DENVER — Redevelopment plans are in for a former restaurant property by the 38th and Blake station in RiNo.

Boston-based Navem Partners and local partner Joe Jundt submitted a site-development plan to the city last week, proposing a 15-story apartment building at 3753 Wynkoop St. and an adjacent parcel.

The 3753 Wynkoop St. lot was home to Rebel Restaurant prior to its August 2018 closure.

Navem and Jundt purchased the 0.29-acre lot in October 2018 for $2.5 million. Last month, they paid another $400,000 to buy the narrow 0.07-acre parcel next to it from the Giambrocco family, according to public records.

Pat Dooling, Navem managing partner, told BusinessDen the 15-story tower would incorporate retail space on the ground floor and coworking space on the second floor.

Read more on BusinessDen.com