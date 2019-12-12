× Man who started Skyline Wildfire near Fort Collins ‘out of rage’ sentenced

FORT COLLINS– A 34-year-old Colorado man accused of starting a wildfire near Fort Collins “out of rage and resentment” last September has pleaded guilty to an arson charge.

The Coloradoan reports that Robert McGehee, of Fort Collins, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and criminal mischief.

He received a deferred sentence as well as community service and probation. McGehee must also pay nearly $500 in fees.

Investigators say McGehee lit a patch of grass on fire in the Horsetooth Reservoir on Sept. 5 following a fight with his mother. The fire burned 16.2 acres and cost more than $5,000 to extinguish.