Man arrested for hitting, killing a pedestrian while driving an RV in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has arrested a man who they believe struck and killed a pedestrian with an RV Wednesday afternoon.

Roosevelt Cribbs Jr., 67, is being held for investigation of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

The RV was found near South Lipan Street and West Mississippi Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Cribbs is scheduled to be in court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.