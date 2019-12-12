Major winter storm this weekend; Accumulation possible in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- It will be dry and mild today in Denver and across the Front Range with mountain wave cloudiness and sunshine. The high will be 47 degrees.

Snow starts in the mountains this afternoon and continues on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There will be two distinct waves of moderate to heavy snow with a lull in-between. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

Snow turns heavy overnight into Friday morning then turns lighter during the day. Gusty wind likely with blowing and drifting.

The second burst of heavy snow arrives Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall from the 20s into the teens. This will make snow production more efficient on the high peaks. 72 hour snow totals of 1-3 feet.

There will be a high impact to the I-70 mountain corridor with possible closures. Have a 'plan b', full tank of gas and survival box if you're going skiing.

We are Pinpointing some of the bigger totals at Monarch Ski Area, Buffalo Pass (just north of Steamboat), Vail, Gore Range, Loveland Ski Area, Crested Butte, and eventually Wolf Creek by Sunday night.

Across the Front Range, a rain shower is possible on Friday (10%), otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

We have a chance of snow on Saturday in Denver and across the Front Range. 1 inch of accumulation. 1-3 inches in the Foothills, including Boulder.

The final piece of the storm system (southern track low pressure) occurs on Sunday and temperatures turn colder. 1-3 inches of snow possible in Denver on Sunday afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

Snow is likely in the Southern and parts of the Central Mountains on Sunday. Also, the Southeastern Plains including Pueblo and Colorado Springs will see moderate snow accumulation.

Drier on Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday. 7-Day Forecast:

