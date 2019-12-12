Incredible snow to hit the mountains, some for the Denver area too: Pinpoint Weather Alert

DENVER — A pair of storm systems will move through the state Thursday through Monday morning and this duo will drop more than two feet of snow to parts of the mountains and will leave snow for the metro areas by Sunday night.

Snowfall will increase overnight in the mountains, along with the wind. By Friday morning there will be several inches of new snow plus very strong wind to make travel difficult in the high country.

Friday morning near the city there will be some passing clouds and an isolated rain or snow shower is possible but this isn’t the main push of the impact. Overall, the morning commute will be ‘normal’ for Denver.

Friday, snow and wind continue in the mountains. Meanwhile, wind and a few clouds for the metro areas and plains. Temperatures will hit the 40s once again for the Denver area.

Saturday will feature areas of snow for the mountains and occasional snow for the metro areas and plains. Otherwise, it will be a cloudier day and cooler with Denver’s high in the 30s.

Sunday will bring the next strong push from the second in the pair of systems. Heavy snow in the mountains will move over the metro areas and plains, likely targetting Denver to Colorado Springs with some heavier snow, as well as those along and south of I-70. There’ll be snow for Northern Colorado, too, but not as much as those to the west and south of Denver.

Sunday will be a colder day also with highs below freezing. The cold plus the chance for accumulating snow may lead to travel issues around the city later Sunday through Monday morning.

Details on those snowfall totals and travel impact for the city to come as we get closer. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday as we know many of your plans are potentially impacted due to the storm(s).

