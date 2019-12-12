× Ed McCaffrey named new head football coach at University of Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — Ed McCaffrey took to social media Thursday afternoon to share the news that he has been named the new head coach of the University of Northern Colorado football team.

I am excited to be joining the University of Northern Colorado as their Head Football Coach! Thank you to President Andy Feinstein and Director of Athletics Darren Dunn for the opportunity to lead this football… https://t.co/38SCYuvpTU — Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) December 12, 2019

McCaffrey played in the NFL for 13 seasons, playing the last nine with the Denver Broncos.

McCaffrey says he was drawn to UNC because of the school’s reputation for both athletics and academics.

“I look forward to immersing myself into the Bears family and coaching young men to be strong leaders on and off the field. Let’s bring championship football back to UNC!” McCaffrey wrote.

UNC ended their 2019 season on Nov. 23 with a record of 2-10.

McCaffrey will replace Earnest Collins Jr. as head coach.