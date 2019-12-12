× Denver police investigating woman’s death in Uptown as homicide

DENVER — The Denver Police Department said it is investigating a woman’s death in the Uptown neighborhood as a homicide.

About 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 800 block of East 17th Avenue on a report of an unresponsive person. They found a woman who was then pronounced dead at the scene.

About noon on Thursday, DPD said that while the cause and manner of the woman’s death remain undetermined, the department is investigating the case as a homicide.

“Officers are working to develop suspect info,” police said via Twitter.

No further information about the case was released, including the victim’s age and name.