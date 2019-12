Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new movie Cats is comin out with a star studded cast including Taylor Swift, James Corden, Judi Dench and so much more. It comes out in theaters on December 20th. To celebrate the release Shane Carroll, the head of marketing and branding committee at the Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue came on the show with some adoptable kittens. Go to RMFR-Colorado.org for more information abd check out our Facebook page for instructions on how to win tickets to the advanced screening of Cats.