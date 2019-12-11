Wyoming deputies lasso, rescue deer that fell through iced-over pond

Credit: Deputy Justin Hays, Sublette County Sheriff's Office

SUBLETTE COUNTY, Wyo. — Two Wyoming sheriff’s deputies used their rodeo skills to help save a deer that fell through ice.

Sublette County sheriff’s deputies responded Tuesday to a report of a deer in a pond near the small ranching town of Daniel.

Because the ice was too thin to walk on, deputies Justin Hays and Joshua Peterson lassoed the deer and pulled it to shore.

The deer was then taken to a near blacktop driveway so it could warm up and be left alone.

When a deputy went to check on the deer a few hours later, it was gone.

