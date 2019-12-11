× Top BLM employees face deadline on Grand Junction HQ move

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Thursday is the deadline for career staff at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to tell the agency whether they’ll relocate from the nation’s capital to new posts in the West. That includes about 24 positions at the BLM’s new national headquarters in Grand Junction.

Colorado Public Radio reports that the deadline affects nearly 200 high-level agency employees.

It’s all part of the Trump administration’s decision to move bureau headquarters to the West, closer to the public land — 99% of it in 12 Western states — that the agency oversees.

The move will disperse about 300 Washington-based employees across the West.