Renter accused of turning Fort Morgan home into large-scale marijuana grow house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT MORGAN, Colo. -- A renter is accused of turning a Fort Morgan home into a large marijuana grow house.

"There were plants everywhere with fans all across the ceiling. I can't wrap my brain around it. I've gone over it at least a thousand times in my head," homeowner Holly Smith said.

Smith now lives in Texas, but rents out her home in Fort Morgan through a property management company called Denver Realty Group.

She says she never really thought much about the house until she got an unexpected email from the property management company telling her they would no longer be managing the property.

It turns out, her tenant had apparently transformed her home into a commercial grow house for marijuana.

Drywall was destroyed, carpets were ripped up, electricity was rewired and every window was boarded over.

WATCH: A walk-through of the property after it was turned into a grow house:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"It was so dark, you couldn't see anything," Smith said.

A massive irrigation system was even installed throughout the house.

"I never in my wildest dreams expected this. Tens of thousands of dollars they put into equipment alone," Smith said.

Smith is now furious at both her tenant and the her property management company, who is supposed to inspect the house twice a year.

"I want them to pay. It was their negligence that caused this in the first place," she said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Denver Realty Group, and after several phone calls, its staff have now agreed to help Smith make and pay for repairs to her home.

As for the tenant, Smith knows he isn't working alone.

"[He] couldn't have been, in my opinion. It was too big of an operation," she said.

Smith fears it's only a matter of time until they strike again somewhere else.

"If they were doing this here and it's so sophisticated, they're definitely doing it elsewhere. I hope they go to jail for a really long time," she said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers did take a look at Smith's contract with Denver Realty Group. The contract shows she did consent to marijuana being grown in the home, but within legal limits.

Colorado law allows up to three plants per adult.

The tenant, a man named Dylan, abandoned the home.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office are investigating.