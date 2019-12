LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A raccoon was found making himself comfortable in the Children’s Section at the Flatirons Community Church last week, Lafayette police tweeted out Wednesday afternoon.

This little critter was looking for some holiday cheer in town last week! He was having such a good time, he didn't want to leave! Officer Curran helped him back outdoors. We're sure he'll find plenty of community cheer outside! pic.twitter.com/bvvM7aVfky — Lafayette CO Police (@LafayettePolice) December 11, 2019

Officer Curran of the Lafayette police department made sure to assist the little critter back outdoors so that he can continue spreading holiday cheer to others who may need it!