Procession, funeral to be held for firefighter Ken Jones on Friday in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A procession and funeral for firefighter Ken Jones will be held in the southwest Denver metro area on Friday morning, Summit Fire and EMS said.

Jones was killed when he fell from a condominium roof while fighting a fire in Copper Mountain on Saturday.

The procession will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the Horan McConaty funeral home at 3101 S. Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood. It will pass by Bear Creek Lake Park and end at Waterstone Community Church at 5890 S. Alkire St. in Jefferson County (Littleton address).

Summit Fire and EMS says the procession route will start at West Eastman Place, traveling north on Wadsworth Boulevard before turning left to travel westbound on West Jewell Avenue. The caravan will then turn left to travel southbound on South Kipling Parkway and then turn right to travel westbound on Morrison Road. The route continues left to travel eastbound/southbound on C-470 before exiting at West Bowles Avenue and turning left to briefly travel eastbound. Finally, the caravan will turn left to travel north on South Alkire Street to the church, where the funeral will be held.

A map of the full procession route can be found online.

The funeral begins at 11 a.m. It will be private. However, the public is welcome to pay respects from any sidewalk or safe parking space along the procession route.

Summit Fire and EMS suggested the following areas as good vantage points:

Morrison Road and Wadsworth Boulevard. This is an elevated vantage point where observers can see the procession coming up a hill.

West Metro Fire Rescue Station 8: 9001 W. Jewell Ave. Firefighters plan to fly an American flag from a ladder truck at this location.

The Quincy Avenue overpass of C-470. Summit Fire and EMS says this is the best location for a photo of firetrucks escorting Jones’ family to the funeral.

There will be temporary road closures as the procession moves through the area. Morrison Road outside Bear Creek Lake Park will be under a full closure for a short time so the procession can pause for a moment of reflection.