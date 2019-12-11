× Popeyes is selling a Chicken Sandwich Ugly Christmas Sweater

The insanity over the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich continues this holiday season.

The restaurant chain announced on Wednesday that it is selling a Chicken Sandwich Ugly Christmas Sweater.

The sweater is being sold online for $44.95.

On the website it says:

With the Popeyes® Chicken Sandwich becoming a household favorite and pop culture phenomenon this year, the team at UglyChristmasSweater.com partnered with the beloved Cajun brand to create a holiday festive look sure to make mouths water.

If you’re looking to get one, here’s the link. There’s a good chance the sweaters will sell out quickly.