Man dies in fire at Loveland Fine Arts Gallery

Posted 8:49 am, December 11, 2019, by

LOVELAND, Colo.–  One person is dead, another injured in a fire at an art gallery in west Loveland.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that the fire at the Loveland Fine Arts Gallary was reported at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Loveland fire division Chief Greg Ward says when firefighters arrived there was fire coming out of two windows.

Firefighters found a man on the second floor. He and woman found outside the building were taken to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead.

Their names were not immediately released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.