Man dies in fire at Loveland Fine Arts Gallery
LOVELAND, Colo.– One person is dead, another injured in a fire at an art gallery in west Loveland.
The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that the fire at the Loveland Fine Arts Gallary was reported at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Loveland fire division Chief Greg Ward says when firefighters arrived there was fire coming out of two windows.
Firefighters found a man on the second floor. He and woman found outside the building were taken to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead.
Their names were not immediately released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.AlertMe