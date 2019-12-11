× Man dies in fire at Loveland Fine Arts Gallery

LOVELAND, Colo.– One person is dead, another injured in a fire at an art gallery in west Loveland.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that the fire at the Loveland Fine Arts Gallary was reported at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Loveland fire division Chief Greg Ward says when firefighters arrived there was fire coming out of two windows.

Firefighters found a man on the second floor. He and woman found outside the building were taken to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead.

Their names were not immediately released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.