List: Top items Google searched in Colorado for 2019

DENVER– Google released its top searched items in 2019 on Wednesday morning.

Here are the top searched items in Colorado:

  • Denver Nuggets
  • Disney Plus
  • Sol Pais
  • Antonio Brown
  • Cameron Boyce
  • Chargers vs. Broncos
  • Luke Perry
  • Nipsey Hussle
  • Hurricane
  • Dorian
  • Colorado Avalanche

Here are  the top searched items in Denver:

  • Nuggets
  • Sol Pais
  • Disney Plus
  • Nipsey Hussle
  • Avalanche
  • Game of Thrones
  • Luke Perry
  • Cameron Boyce
  • Avengers Endgame
  • Hurricane Dorian

You can see the full list of searches from 2019 here.

