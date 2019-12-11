× List: Top items Google searched in Colorado for 2019

DENVER– Google released its top searched items in 2019 on Wednesday morning.

Here are the top searched items in Colorado:

Denver Nuggets

Disney Plus

Sol Pais

Antonio Brown

Cameron Boyce

Chargers vs. Broncos

Luke Perry

Nipsey Hussle

Hurricane

Dorian

Colorado Avalanche

Here are the top searched items in Denver:

Nuggets

Sol Pais

Disney Plus

Nipsey Hussle

Avalanche

Game of Thrones

Luke Perry

Cameron Boyce

Avengers Endgame

Hurricane Dorian

You can see the full list of searches from 2019 here.