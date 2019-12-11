List: Top items Google searched in Colorado for 2019
DENVER– Google released its top searched items in 2019 on Wednesday morning.
Here are the top searched items in Colorado:
- Denver Nuggets
- Disney Plus
- Sol Pais
- Antonio Brown
- Cameron Boyce
- Chargers vs. Broncos
- Luke Perry
- Nipsey Hussle
- Hurricane
- Dorian
- Colorado Avalanche
Here are the top searched items in Denver:
- Nuggets
- Sol Pais
- Disney Plus
- Nipsey Hussle
- Avalanche
- Game of Thrones
- Luke Perry
- Cameron Boyce
- Avengers Endgame
- Hurricane Dorian
You can see the full list of searches from 2019 here.AlertMe