Laser pointed at SkyFOX news chopper while flying over Denver

DENVER– A scary moment on Wednesday morning for the crew flying in the SkyFOX news chopper.

While the helicopter was flying near Interstate 70 and Central Park Boulevard, someone pointed a green laser at the chopper at around 6:18 a.m.

This isn’t the first time a laser has been pointed at the helicopter. In 2016, an Arvada man shined a laser at the news chopper and temporarily blinded the pilot.

The incident from 2016 happened in nearly the exact location as the incident Wednesday morning.

The SkyFOX crew hopes this story serves as a serious wake-up call for anyone with a laser pointer. Never shine a laser light at an aircraft.