Forecast: Mild and dry before heavy snow hits the mountains this weekend

DENVER-- We have a couple mild days near 50 degrees before a large storm system moves into Colorado this weekend. It will be 46 degrees today with partly cloudy skies in Denver and across the Front Range.

The mountains go partly to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

Heavy snow hits the mountains between Thursday night and Sunday. 1-3 feet of total accumulation is possible. Plan on high impact to the I-70 mountain corridor with closures. Have a survival box and "plan b" if you go skiing.

How much snow across the Front Range? Light accumulations on Saturday and Sunday. 1-2 inches is reasonable in Denver, Highlands Ranch, Loveland and Fort Collins. Up to 4 inches in Boulder. Sunday holds the best chance for accumulation with colder temps.

Drier on Monday through Wednesday. 7-Day forecast:

