Foundation pays mortgage for fallen firefighter’s family

DENVER – As the local community continues to support the family of Ken Jones, support is also coming from outside Colorado.

Tunnel2Towers, a foundation created by the family of 9/11 victim and New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, has agreed to pay the Jones family’s mortgage.

Keri Jones was told her husband wasn’t coming home early Saturday morning. The loss will forever change the family, but the financial impact won’t force them from their home.

“We are here to serve our military and first responder heroes,” said Tunnel2Towers senior VP Jeanna DellaRagione. “We feel it’s our duty.”

DellaRagione says the foundation has provided 150 homes for injured veterans, fallen first responder families and Gold Star families with young children.

“We have wonderful, wonderful supporters and donors … and the individual donor base is growing,” DellaRagione said.

The foundation says it learned about the death of Ken Jones from the wife of a local veteran. Tunnel2Towers is currently helping that veteran with a home of his own.

