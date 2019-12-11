Finance tech company declares Longmont No. 1 ‘boomtown’ in U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- Longmont has been named the country’s No. 1 "boomtown" by a finance technology company in New York.

The designation came partly because of the number of new businesses opening, like the Quarters Arcade and Bar.

Luke Kunselman, who owns the arcade, said the designation does not surprise him.

Kunselman and his wife set up the business on the first floor of a historic building on Main Street in the heart of downtown.

“I think Longmont is such a great town. I call it the biggest small town even though we are near 100,000 people, it still has that small town feel it had when I was growing up here," Kunselman said.

Main Street has been going through a transformation for a couple of years now.

"Downtown has become quite a place to hangout," said the owner of La Vita Bella Cafe.

La Vita Bella is a hot spot for people wanting to grab a bite to eat or to get a drink. It’s the type of business that helped Longmont earn the prestigious title.

A financial advising company called Smart Assets says Longmont earned the title because of - among other things - the city’s growing population, low unemployment rate, new homes and rising incomes.

Scott Cook, the CEO of the Longmont area Chamber of Commerce, said the No. 1 "boomtown" designation excited him.

"Many closed-up shops along Main Street have new businesses," he said.

And they keep coming.

“We’ve been able to grow to add high-tech companies, we’ve been able to add unique business. But at the end of the day, we’re still Longmont. People love it," Cook added.

Greeley and Denver also made the list of booming towns.