Dry Thursday on Front Range; Mountain snow begins

Thursday will be cool, partly cloudy, and dry on the Front Range. High temperatures in Denver will reach the upper 40s in the afternoon. Colorado's mountains will begin to see snowfall late tonight and into Thursday. This will be the beginning of a four day stretch of snowfall for the mountains.

Snow showers will fall Thursday through Sunday in Colorado's mountains and will be heavy at times. Expected totals will be 1 to 2 feet by Sunday evening with some locally higher amounts possible. This will bring big travel impacts across the mountains, especially on Friday when gusts could reach over 60mph. Advisories are already in place for most of the mountains.

The Front Range and lower elevations will start to feel impacts from this storm system on Friday. Winds will be gusty with a chance of snowfall late Friday night. Better snow chances in Denver will move in on Saturday and Sunday with scattered snow showers each day. As of right now, it looks like totals will range from 1 to 4 inches for most of Metro Denver.

Sunday and Monday will be the coldest days of the week with high temperatures dropping into the 30s. Dry weather moves in to start next week.

