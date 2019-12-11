Dog dies after falling through thin ice into Douglas County pond

Posted 4:33 pm, December 11, 2019, by

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A dog died Wednesday afternoon after falling through thin ice in Douglas County, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

At 4:20 p.m., South Metro said via Twitter that the incident happened near 312 Inverness Way South.

Six minutes after entering the water, a South Metro diver found and recovered the dog’s body.

Witnesses told South Metro crews that the dog fell through the ice after chasing a goose.

“Thankfully no witnesses attempted a rescue, they did the right thing by calling 911 from shore,” South Metro said.

