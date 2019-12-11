Denver police: Medina Alert issued for RV that struck, killed pedestrian

DENVER — A Medina Alert has been issued for an RV that allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Jewell Avenue and South Tejon Street in the Ruby Hill area of Denver.

The RV is described as a 1985 beige/off-white Winnebago. It has temporary Colorado license plates: 1612796.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call DPD: 720-913-2000.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

