Denver man gets 4 year prison sentence after 13th DUI

DENVER– A man was sentenced to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his 13th DUI.

Maynard Rome, 60, received his first DUI in 1986. He received his latest DUI on June 14, 2019 following a crash.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office argued that the community was not safe from Rome and that it was a “miracle” that he had not killed someone or himself while racking up so many DUIs.

Rome received DUIs in the following counties: