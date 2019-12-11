Despite complaints, Denver inspectors issuing few tickets for icy sidewalks following snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver's Community Planning and Development department has received hundreds of complaints about icy patches on north-facing sidewalks since the snowstorm on Nov. 25.

The department has performed 1,826 inspections as of Tuesday night and of those inspections, 38 citations have been issued, according to the department.

"We're not in the business of issuing tickets," said Amanda Weston with the department. "We're in the business of educating."

Weston says following a complaint, inspectors will try to make contact with the homeowner, often giving multiple warnings over a few days.