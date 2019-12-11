Community helping northern Colorado man with rare syndrome pay for hearing aid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LUPTON, Colo. -- It is the season of giving, and a Northern Colorado man is hoping people can help him get a new hearing aid.

Danny Hart has bravely shared his story of losing his father, Firestone police Officer Richard Hart, in the line of duty when Danny was just 5 years old.

Danny is now sharing his story about growing up without something else: his ears.

“I was born with Treater Collins Syndrome. It’s what affects facial features and ears. When I was born, I had microtia where I didn’t have ears. All this is plastic surgery I had done when I was a kid," he said.

He has had 14 surgeries and has worn a hearing aid since he was a baby. He got his current hearing aid in 2007.

“The technology has gotten way better. This is technology I've been wearing since I was 4 months old," Danny said.

The problem is: production and repairs of his current device is stopping. Danny needs something called the BAHA hearing aid.

“It's supposed to be a lot better hearing. It's just one little unit that goes back here instead of the harness I wear under my shirt with my hearing aid," he said.

Insurance will cover the surgery, but not the device, which can cost between $5,000 and $8,000.

Danny works two jobs to provide for his family and has waited long enough. His wife set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for Danny's new hearing aid.

“Everyone knows how I am. I don't like to take. I'm more like the giver, I like to help people. It's kind of hard for me," Danny said.

But he says the new hearing aid will make a huge difference in his life.

“It’s either I do the BAHA or at one point, they said I would have to start doing sign language," Danny said.

If you would like to help, visit the GoFundMe page.