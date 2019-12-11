× Colorado Springs anticipates arrival of new U.S. Space Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs is anticipating the arrival of the new U.S. Space Force under a defense policy bill making its way through Congress.

The Gazette reports that the bill also earmarks $322 million for construction at military bases in the city.

The Space Force will take over from the existing Air Force Space Command as the newest armed forces branch charged with defending satellites and conducting other military initiatives in space.

The Space Force is a longtime priority of President Donald Trump. Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs says the National Defense Authorization Act will make the city “the center of military space.”