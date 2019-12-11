× 5-year-old carries toddler half-mile in freezing Alaska after being left home alone, police say

A 5-year-old walked through extreme temperatures in the Alaskan terrain with an 18-month-old after authorities say they were left home alone.

The incident took place Tuesday when the temperature in Venetie, Alaska, was -31 degrees Fahrenheit (-35 degrees Celsius), according to a dispatch from the state’s Department of Public Safety. Venetie is in the northeastern section of Alaska.

The children arrived at a neighbor’s home with “cold injuries,” Alaska State Troopers said. The 5-year-old got scared when the power went out and carried the toddler about half a mile while wearing only socks and light clothing, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Julie Peter, 37, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, the dispatch said.