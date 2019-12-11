× 5 contractors released from hospital following fire at Weld County oil site

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Five of the seven people who were injured in a fire at the Regnier Farms well pad in unincorporated Weld County Monday night were released on Tuesday.

Regnier Farms is located near the intersection of County Line Road and County Road 20 ½ in unincorporated Weld County.

All seven of the injured people were contractors from Swabbco Well Services and Ensign Energy Services, site operator Crestone Peak Resources said Wednesday.

The injuries happened during the immediate aftermath of the fire. One of the injuries reported was a broken ankle of a contractor who was descending the stairs from the drilling platform, Crestone said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

There is still no indication of the cause of the fire. Operations have shut down at the well pad and will remained shut down until the cause is determined.