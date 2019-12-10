Uncork a Colorado Wine this Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again....more wine is consumed during the holiday season that any other time of year—with nearly 33% percent of all wine sales taking place between Thanksgiving and New Years.

The Colorado Wine Industry Development Board (CWIDB) is encouraging people to uncork Colorado this season and support the local wine industry by pairing their various holiday celebrations with a local Colorado wine…whether that be the company Christmas party, family Christmas dinner or a New Year’s Eve Party.

Kyle Schlacter with the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board brought some of Colorado's top wines from the 2019 Governor's Cup collection and pairing it with some common holiday fare.