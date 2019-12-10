Surge in kids using Safe2Tell program in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There has been a big increase in the number of kids reporting potential violent problems using the Safe2Tell program in Colorado.

In November, there were nearly 2,600 tips, a 13% increase from the same time last year.

So far this school year, there have been nearly 9,400 tips, a 30% increase over last school year.

Evan Todd is a survivor of the Columbine High School shooting. He said, "I think it's excellent that the system is being utilized and it is making schools safer by doing the prevention."

He believes Safe2Tell can make a difference because, "Every single time something like this happens, the perpetrator who commits the horrible acts has said something... There’s always signs to show their intent."

Safe2Tell allows people to anonymously report situations that can potentially put people in danger. The number of reports being made has been steadily climbing every year.

Director Essi Ellis said, "It really means to us that students are willing to break the code of silence and talk about safety concerns taking place in their schools and communities."

Safe2Tell said the reporting system is helping prevent harm and saving the lives of young people dealings with suicide threats, bullying and drugs.

Ellis said the number of times kids made duplicate reports surprised him this time around. "They also see world events that happen throughout our communities and as well as nationally and it brings a heightened awareness and then they have the empowerment to speak up."

Ellis also believes more reports are being made because of the awareness of the progra, which has been around for 15 years. Safe2Tell staff also went from three to seven, more people needed to handle the growing program.