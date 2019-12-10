Someone illegally shot Luke Bryan’s red stag in Tennessee

Posted 8:02 am, December 10, 2019, by

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

TENNESSEE–  A Tennessee wildlife official says a non-native red stag that was shot and killed last week belonged to country music singer Luke Bryan.

Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Barry Cross told The Tennessean investigators think the deer was shot from the road onto Bryan’s private property near Columbia between last Wednesday and last Friday.

Cross said Bryan’s farm manager reported the shooting. Red stags are a species of deer similar to elk.

They’re typically found in mountainous regions of Europe and Asia.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

