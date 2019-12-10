Holiday Toys Gift Guide with The Toy Guy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy brings more than 30 years experience in the toy industry to his role as a toy reviewer, author of toy history, child development expert and today he brings is expertise to our studio to give us this year's gift guide to the season top toys.

Here's the list of items of where you can find the toys:

CRYSTAL PALACE

PLAYMOBIL

Ages 4+

$139.99

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0v4NR6MrdI

Known for imaginative, immersive playsets that inspire kid-directed, open-ended play, PLAYMOBIL introduces a new world called Winter Kingdom. The center piece is the dramatic Crystal Palace. Unlock all the hidden activities in the Palace, which includes a bedroom, throne room, and much more. It’s the home to a magical princess and her grandmother. The magical gem lights up for extra sparkle. This set is available at Walmart.com.

KINDI KIDS

MOOSE TOYS

Ages 3-5

$24.99

https://youtu.be/CLswaQZqgXQ

Kindi Kids are four bobble head dolls - Donatina, Peppa-Mint, Marsha Mello, and Jessicake - who show kids how fun kindergarten can be! Kindi Kids invite imagination and come to life with interactive accessories, like a cereal that disappears from its spoon as the doll takes a bite.

GLITTER DOTS

CRAYOLA

Ages 5+

$4.99 Single Pack

$9.99 Activity Kits

$19.99 Sparkle Station

https://youtu.be/16IXB5JuCZQ

With Crayola Glitter Dots, kids can create with glitter in a whole new way, without all the mess! Just squish each dot to create glitter-infused outputs. Each dot contains a special coating so the glitter stays in the dot and not on your hands! Glitter dots are easy to use and versatile for any type of craft or project – they can be used on a variety of surfaces including paper, wood, craft foam, felt and more.

LEAP BUILDERS ABC SMART HOUSE

LEAPFROG

Ages 2+

$39.99

https://youtu.be/FPUMc9Ogd3Q

LeapBuilders is LeapFrog’s first-ever line of smart building blocks, delivering an innovative take on classic block play by combining technology and interactive curriculum-based learning content. The LeapBuilders ABC Smart House comes with more than 60 easy-to-hold pieces, including double-sided learning blocks and an electronic Smart Star™ cube, to help kids learn about the alphabet, colors, shapes and objects around the house.When the learning blocks are placed into the Smart Star cube, it will respond with fun sounds, educational songs and phrases that enhance building play with learning content, and as kids build, motion recognition will keep them engaged and encouraged with fun phrases. Children can also use learning blocks from other LeapBuilders playsets in the interactive Smart Star to unlock additional content responses and create and learn even more.

BOPPI “THE BOOTY SHAKIN” LLAMA

Zuru

Ages 3+

$19.99

https://youtu.be/6hr66fJKHmQ

The most lifelike creatures, ZURU’s Pets Alive new robotics collection of fun and playful pets is led by Boppi the Booty Shakin’’ Llama! With countless ways to interact and play, these toys will capture hearts and be an instantaneous best friend! Shaking it like nobody’s watching, Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama will get the entire family up dancing and laughing for hours! Key features include three awesome songs to bop, spin and dance to, robotic booty shaking and head-spinning motions, and cute and realistic features and coloring - both white and purple too! Batteries included (4x Alkaline AAA required). Available at Target, WalMart and Amazon.

SPONGEBOB GIGGLE BLASTER

Alpha Group/Nickelodeon

Ages 6+

$19.99

https://youtu.be/7GvHWOYMpUw

Kids can be silly and wacky just like SpongeBob with the new Giggle Blaster. Featuring a real working periscope, the fun-themed blaster sprays aerosol party string (included) and shouts over 15 SpongeBob phrases and sounds. Packaged with one can of aerosol party string, and compatible with most standard size silly string cans. Two AAA batteries required and included.