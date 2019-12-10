× Former DU coach Jim Montgomery fired from Dallas Stars for unprofessional conduct

DALLAS– The Dallas Stars have fired second-year coach Jim Montgomery for what the team says was unprofessional conduct.

The team didn’t elaborate in its statement Tuesday. General manager Jim Nill says the Stars expect employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behavior while working for and representing the organization.

Nill says Montgomery acted inconsistent with core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League. Assistant coach Rick Bowness has been named interim head coach.

Montgomery was the head coach for the Denver University men’s ice hockey team from 2013-2018.