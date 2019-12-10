Former DU coach Jim Montgomery fired from Dallas Stars for unprofessional conduct

Posted 11:32 am, December 10, 2019, by

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

DALLAS–  The Dallas Stars have fired second-year coach Jim Montgomery for what the team says was unprofessional conduct.

The team didn’t elaborate in its statement Tuesday. General manager Jim Nill says the Stars expect employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behavior while working for and representing the organization.

Nill says Montgomery acted inconsistent with core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League. Assistant coach Rick Bowness has been named interim head coach.

Montgomery was the head coach for the Denver University men’s ice hockey team from 2013-2018.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.