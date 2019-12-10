Denver council approves more than $5 million in affordable housing contracts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Denver's city council has given approval for a pair of affordable housing contracts in the Lincoln park and Capitol Hill neighborhoods.

A more than $3.7 million loan will support the development of 92 affordable condominiums at La Tela at Sixth Avenue and Inca Street. They will be priced from $150,000 to $199,000.

Another $1.5 million dollar loan will go toward the renovation of a few dozen income-restricted units at Olin Hotel Apartments at 14th Avenue and Logan Street. All units there are exclusively for senior citizens and people with disabilities.