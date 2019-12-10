Denver Broncos players bring early Christmas to local families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. — Denver Broncos players are working overtime to make the season bright across the Front Range.

FOX31 camera’s captured several all-stars teaming up with local charities to bring an early Christmas to dozens of local families Tuesday evening.

Fifty kids from The Salvation Army and Denver Children’s Home came to the Parker Walmart for a special surprise.

Bronco Chris Harris Jr. gave each child $100 to buy anything they wanted.

Special helpers Justin Simmons, Harris and other Broncos helped them pick out their favorite toys and gear. They also enjoyed a meal together that both players and the kids will never forget.

“It’s huge, it kind of puts it all back in to perspective on why you do this in the first place,” Simmons said.

“They are at risk, they are underdogs, so to just be able to put a smile on their face, I look forward to it every year,” Harris Jr. said.

There were plenty of smiles and even tears of joy at the Walmart in Thornton.

Denver Broncos Kicker, Brandon McManus and his foundation teamed up with Walmart to give 20 families each $550 dollar shopping sprees.

“The support they show me on Sundays is amazing so anything I can do to support the families,” McManus said.