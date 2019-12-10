Cool New Holiday Toys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy was live in studio today to show us some of the coolest new toys that every boy and girl will want this holiday season.

Here's where you can fined some of the items Chris talked about on the show.

POP POPS SNOTZ SLIME SLAMMER HAMMER

YULU

Ages 4+

$14.99

https://youtu.be/6iWOJcQr-nc

Pop Pops is an irresistible activity that combines the “just-can’t-stop” fun of popping bubble wrap; the gross and gooey satisfaction of play with slime (still a hot tend), a cast of kooky and cute collectible characters, and one of the hottest continuing play patterns: unboxing! Use the Pop Pops hammer to smash the Pop Pops bubbles, a syringe to suck up the slime, and the storage compartments of the hammer to store the Snotz characters or slime. Available at Target.

RIZMO

TOMY

Ages 6+

$59.99

https://youtu.be/8e9Tz-I3nAs

Rizmo is an adorable, interactive character, and a super cute friend kids will love to cuddle and play with. It’s also the first-ever, high tech “evolving” toy that listens, learns, remembers and actually grows – both in play value and physical form -- through its multiple sensors that feel and respond to motion, encouraging nurturing play that embraces tech but relies on classic play patterns. Rizmo grows from a ball of fluff to a fully-grown creature when kids sing, play and nurture it. It includes 7 built-in games and is ready to play right out of the box. Available at all major retailers.

SCRUFF-A-LUVS REAL RESCUE

MOOSE TOYS

Ages 4+

$39.99

https://youtu.be/PFwrD8ls0KE

Thinking of adopting a rescue pup or kitty? Scruff-a-Luv is looking for its “fur-ever” home, and just like a real rescue pet, Scruff-a-Luv reacts to how you nurture it with over 35 lifelike sounds and interactions including shivering, whimpering, feeding, hiccups and heartbeat. Building on the overwhelming success of the original 2018 product, the new version is more interactive, more responsive, and has a great deal more play built in. It’s also the first-ever water safe electronic plush that can be put in the bath. This is classic nurturing and pet play that appeals to a wide variety of kids. Available at all major retailers.

ZAX

ZING

Ages 4+

$9.99

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVmL5xpzJvE

The axe throwing craze just keeps getting bigger. But you probably won’t give a little kid a real axe. Just like the best toys that replicate an adult experience, Zax lets kids have the fun of this whacky skill game right at home…even indoors! Constructed of high-density foam, the genius of Zax is in the engineering. It performs like a real throwing axe, but it’s soft and has suction cups where the axe blade would be. That lets it stick to any slick, flat surface (like walls or glass). We challenge anyone to put it down once they start playing! Available at Target.

RAINBOW SURPRISE DOLLS

MGA

Ages 5+

$49.99

https://youtu.be/rwe9UHfPEQc

Make D.I.Y. slime fashions with Rainbow Surprise by Poopsie. Unbox 20+ surprises including a gorgeous 14" doll with beautiful, brushable hair. Will you get Amethyst Rae or Blue Skye? Unroll the package for the longest unboxing experience ever. Inside, find D.I.Y. slime powders and fabulous fashions with clear details, ready for a rainbow slime surprise! Make D.I.Y. slime and add it to your doll's transparent fashions to totally transform her look. Mix and match slimes to make a totally one-of-a-kind statement. Her shoes and her purse can hold slime, too! Each package includes a doll, outfit, socks, shoes, purse, bottle, 4 D.I.Y. slime powders, 2 Rainbow Magic powders, 3 shimmer powders, 1 Rainbow Sparkle glitter, and 1 Rainbow Highlighter powder. Experience slime in an all new way with amazing D.I.Y. slime fashion! Collect all 4 Rainbow Surprise dolls.

VIRO RIDES VEGA

MGA Entertainment

Ages 8-11

$249.99

https://youtu.be/6FQIMvk7oA8

VIRO Vega is a 2-n-1 transforming electric