Company gives all 198 employees portion of $10 million bonus, including Denver employees

Posted 5:04 am, December 10, 2019, by

BALTIMORE, Maryland–  A large commercial real estate firm made the holidays a little brighter for its employees.

St. John Properties announced it awarded a $10 million bonus to all 198 of its employees. The average bonus was $50,000. Some employees received a 6-figure bonus.

Seven employees were awarded the bonus in the Denver area.

The bonus was given in recognition of the company meeting a major goal.

St. John Properties says employees described the surprise bonuses as “life-changing”, allowing them to do things such as pay off their mortgage, pay for their children’s educations, take a dream vacation and more.

