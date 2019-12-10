Cold and snow return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We get to enjoy milder temperatures in Denver for the rest of the work week before cold and snow arrive for the weekend.

We will have mainly sunny skies with just a few passing clouds each day through Friday.

The first cold front arrive late on Friday and will produce some light rain then snow showers overnight into early Saturday. Right now accumulation for metro Denver with this first round looks to be little to none.

Another cold front arrives late on Saturday setting up our coldest day on Sunday. It too will produce a period of light snow through Sunday. Right now the storm looks to be too far south for heavy snow totals. So, we are predicting an inch or two is possible.

We dry out heading into next week, but temperatures will take a few days to return to the seasonal 40s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.