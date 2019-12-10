× Cidery bolts from rising rent in RiNo for the countryside near Pueblo

For one Denver cider maker, the rising RiNo rents became too sour to swallow.

C Squared Ciders said this week it will relocate from 2875 Blake St. to 5 acres in Penrose, an unincorporated city north of Pueblo in Fremont County. The company operated in RiNo for four years.

The cidery told BusinessDen in July it was looking to move out of RiNo because of the rise in rent.

“By leaving Denver, we can also save about $12,000 a month on our rent and pay off our own mortgage instead of someone else’s,” co-founder Andy Brown said in a statement.

“It was a combination of opportunity at the place in Penrose with all its cool apple history and also financial stress of rising taxes and rent here in RiNo,” Brown told BusinessDen Monday.

